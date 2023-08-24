Decades of Service

On Tuesday, staff, friends, family, fellow officers and co-workers took time to celebrate the 36-year career service award presented to Hays County Lt. Dennis Gutierrez. Through his years with the department, Gutierrez has worn many hats. According to Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler who presented Gutierrez with a portrait of the Hays County Historic Courthouse, 'He has been a tremendous asset to our agency, and we are truly lucky to have him. Thank you for your dedication.'

Photo by Hays County Sheriff's Office