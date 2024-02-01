4-133rd from San Marcos deploys to Europe

In a poignant departure ceremony at Rattler Stadium, the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment of the Texas National Guard, which is based in San Marcos, bid farewell to their families, friends and community members as they embark on a ninemonth deployment to Europe. The mission is to serve as a deterrent to aggression in the region. The unit, which is nicknamed Deep Strike, is prepared for the operation and training of the long range missile systems called High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

“You're going to Europe. You're joining other NATO partners as part of a deterrence mission in a very volatile part of our world today,” Major General Win Burkett, commanding general of the 36th Infantry Division, said. “Deterrence comes from your preparedness. It is not achieved without your demonstrated capabilities and willingness to fight and win. All of the preparation that is done to prepare you for this point is important. What you do is important, but how you do it is absolutely critical.”

The battalion is led by Lieutenant Colonel Timothy “TJ” Clifton, who expressed gratitude to the families and past members of the battalion.

'What you see before you is the most closely-knit battalion in the United States Army and the best HIMARS battalion in the world,” Clifton said.

Sergeant Mireya Cruz led the event. She acknowledged the sacrifices of military families who were in attendance.

“Military service is a family affair,” Cruz said. “Without you all at our backs, we couldn't do what we have to do.' The ceremony also included the uncasing of the battalion colors, symbolizing readiness for deployment. During this moment, the unit's meritorious service during the last mobilization was highlighted. Sergeant Cruz recognized their achievements, stating, 'The essence of the casing ceremony is an event marked by tradition, honor, respect and sacrifice.'

The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Chaplin Goss and the playing of the Army song. As the colors were cased for the final time until their arrival in Europe, families and friends joined the soldiers on the field, marking an emotional and supportive send-off for the troops.