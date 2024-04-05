Deputies cleared by Grand Jury in fatal shooting

A Hays County Grand Jury determined that an officer involved shooting resulting in the death of Kenny Lee Estrada was justified under Texas law, according to Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins.

The grand jury reviewed evidence compiled by the Texas Rangers with the assistance of detectives from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. No indictment was issued in the matter.

“The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented the results of the investigation to the Grand Jury. After hearing the evidence, the Grand Jury determined that the conduct of the officers was justified under the law and voted not to indict,” Higgins said. “This matter is now closed.”

According to the District Attorney’s office, shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 5, deputies were sent to a residence on Hunter Creek Cove in Buda. Multiple 911 calls had been received reporting that Estrada, 35, was armed and was forcefully attempting to kick in the front door at a residence. Deputies received a description of Estrada prior to arriving at the location. The responding officers were equipped with in-car video and bodyworn cameras that recorded the events that occurred upon their arrival. Surveillance video from multiple residences on the cul-desac also captured the events that occurred.

A woman who had dated Estrada was staying with family members at the home Estrada was attempting to enter. A doorbell camera at that home showed Estrada, armed with two knives, repeatedly kicking the door and attempting to force entry into the home while threatening to kill the occupants of the home. He also sent the woman threatening text messages shortly before deputies arrived.

Three deputies arrived at the location in marked police vehicles at approximately 8:12 a.m. and immediately encountered Estrada. As deputies exited their vehicles, Estrada began rapidly approaching the officers with a knife in each hand. Deputies repeatedly instructed Estrada to stop and drop the weapons. Estrada ignored all commands and continued his rapid approach. Two of the three deputies fired their weapons and struck Estrada. He died on the scene.

Estrada had a lengthy arrest record that included assault, multiple DWIs and drug charges. The former girlfriend, who had been the victim in at least one of his prior cases, advised that Estrada was sometimes violent when he was intoxicated.

“We would like to thank the Texas Rangers and the Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and thorough investigation,” Higgins said.