Development code up for discussion

Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:49pm
City council set to consider amendments to code, examine modifications to Hotel Occupancy Tax policy
Stephanie Gates
Staff Reporter
Monday, August 17, 2020

The San Marcos City Council will discuss amendments to the City’s Development Code during Tuesday's regular meeting following a discussion of the San Marcos Strategic Housing Action Plan in their work session.

The recommendations come from the city’s engineering staff, the housing task force, a developer request, other city staff and city council. 

For more COVID-19 relief, councilmembers will consider amending their agreement with Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas to expand their eligibility criteria for utility customer assistance to include COVID-19 as a financial hardship. 

They will also discuss recommendations about the emergency installation of 15 minute curbside pickup parking spaces for COVID-19 small business operations. 

In other business, the council will likely approve the appointment of Dallari Landry as a presiding judge for the San Marcos Municipal Court of Record for a two year term. 

Councilmembers will consider modifying the Hotel Occupancy Tax Policy creating a sliding scale for late fees according to the tardiness of the payment. 

They will again consider increasing the contract amount with Axon Enterprises Inc. for their Police Video Upgrade Project for $180,002. The item was discussed on Aug. 4 but tabled for questions about privacy and security concerns.

Tuesday's meeting will be a virtual meeting and can be seen at www.sanmarcostx.gov/videos, Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10, beginning at 6 p.m.

