Disposal contract up on next council agenda

In a special-called city council meeting Tuesday, San Marcos councilmembers discussed whether to extend the city’s contract with Texas Disposal Systems for the collection and disposal of solid waste and recyclable materials.

San Marcos has had a 20 year relationship with TDS and after many renewals, the contact was set to expire Sept. 30.

In the last city council meeting, councilmembers voted to propose extending the agreement for two years rather than the usual five with the intention of putting out a request for new proposals to ensure competitive rates.

TDS did not agree and respectfully requested a five-year extension, citing the 20 year friendly relationship. The current contract addresses residential solid waste disposal, multifamily recycling and city facility services.

Many councilmembers said they were not dissatisfied with the services that TDS provides, but said they owe it to residents to ensure they are getting the best value for residents.

After looking at the contract, staff recommended that the city accept the five-year extension with the knowledge that longer terms provide better rates and that they can begin the RFP process at any point in the contract and terminate with a 30 day notice for any reason.

City staff would like to gather citizen feedback and consider additional services that may be added to a new contract like multifamily trash, construction waste or services for commercial businesses.

A TDS representative shared information that San Marcos has the lowest rates for the level of service they provide.

San Marcos has also widely taken up composting and recycling as diversion of compost and recycling has increased by 54% in the last five-year term.

Councilmembers voted, although some voted begrudgingly feeling like they did not have another option, to add the resolution to extend the contract for another five years on the Oct. 7 city council agenda.