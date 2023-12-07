District Days

The Hays County 4-H delegation showcased outstanding talents and achievements at the recent District 10 4-H Fall Roundup, securing multiple top placements across various educational presentations, public speaking, food shows, and the food challenge categories.

In the Educational Presentation category, the Hays County 4-H members demonstrated their knowledge in a variety of topics, with notable placements including Liam Romero-Piche securing 1st place in Jr. STEM, Luke Mosser placing 3rd in Intermediate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Penelope Soto clinching 2nd place in Intermediate Beef, Elena Romero-Piche securing 2nd place in Intermediate Open, Kaitlyn Miller achieving 2nd place in Senior Animal Science, and Amber Wortham leading with 1st place in Senior Horse presentations.

In the realm of Public Speaking, Quincy Raines exhibited remarkable oratory skills, earning 2nd place in the Intermediate category.

The Food Show category witnessed impressive culinary prowess from Hays County 4-H participants. Elisabeth Cates took 2nd place in Jr. Healthy Dessert, Everly Shumway secured 2nd place in Jr. Main Dish, Quincy Raines triumphed with 1st place in Intermediate Appetizer, Luke Mosser attained 2nd place in Intermediate Main Dish, Madelynn Mendel claimed 4th place in Intermediate Side Dish, and Penelope Orsak secured 4th place in Senior Main Dish.

The Food Challenge contest saw the collaborative and innovative spirit of Hays County 4-H teams. The Cooking Care Bears (Brooklyn Barnett, Elisabeth Cates, Violette Orsak, Everly Shumway) secured 1st place in Jr. Side Dish. Tres Leches (Genavieve Orsak, Quincy Raines, Annika Revill) earned 3rd place in Intermediate Appetizer, while the Culinary Conquerors (Kaleb Coco, Tristan Infante, Kaitlyn Miller, Marlena Moore) attained 3rd place in Senior Appetizer. Additionally, the Spice Girls (Audrey Funk, Keira Graham, Penelope Orsak, Emily Schwartz) achieved 2nd place in Senior Healthy Dessert.

'The success achieved by our Hays County 4-H members at the District 10 4-H Fall Roundup is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills,' remarked Sierra Murray, 4-H & Youth Program Coordinator. 'We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and their commitment to excellence in the various contests.'

The Hays County 4-H program continues to foster a supportive environment for youth development, encouraging leadership, teamwork, and skill-building in diverse areas. The triumphs at the District 10 4-H Fall Roundup highlight the exceptional talents and commitment of Hays County's youth in the 4-H program. For more information about Hays County 4-H and its initiatives, please visit hays. agrilife.org/4-h-youth.