District judge appointed to state commission

District Court Judge Gary L. Steel — 274th District — has been appointed to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct by the Supreme Court of Texas.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct is a 13-member body that investigates alleged violations of judicial misconduct or incapacity.

According to the Commission’s website, they have a mission to “protect the public, promote public confidence in the integrity, independence, competence and impartiality of the judiciary and encourage judges to maintain high standards of conduct both on and off the bench.”

The commission strives to accomplish this through its investigation of allegations of judicial misconduct or incapacity.

“It is an honor and privilege to be selected by the Texas Supreme Court to serve on this Commission,” Steel said.

Steel is fulfilling an unexpired term through November 19, 2023. Steel will serve on the Commission with 10 other members from various locations in Texas with Hon. David C. Hall serving as chair and Hon. Janis Holt as secretary.

The six judges appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas fall under the appellate, district, county court at law, constitutional county, justice of the peace and municipal court levels.

Two attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Texas and five citizen members appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott make up the rest of the commission.

Those on the commission will serve a six-year term and not receive pay for their services.

Along with this accomplishment, Judge Steel is Chairman of the Guadalupe County Juvenile Board and Vice-Chairman of the Comal County Juvenile Board. He is also a sustaining member of the College of the State Bar of Texas.

Steel received a B.B.A. in Finance in 1980 and J.D. in 1983 from Texas Tech University.

Steel’s Judicial District is composed of Hays, Guadalupe, and Comal Counties and was elected by his colleagues to be Local Administrative Judge for Hays County.

For additional information regarding the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, visit www.scjc.texas.gov/.