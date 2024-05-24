DJH Express National Training Academy partnership with Gary Job Corps

Susanne Ritter, Business Engagement Liaison and Apprenticeship Coordinator has established the apprenticeships with DJH in addition to the Golden Age Home, and National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program. Students will be given the opportunity to receive their CDL license, through the DJH Partnership, this is an asset for the students that are currently enrolled in the Construction and Manufacturing Pathways. Pictured are from DJH Tiffany Townsend, Katrina Hawkins, TransportEQ Jerri Banks, Greater San Marcos Partnership Ted Groholske, Pastor Darius Todd, Wayne Thompson Elevation HR, Central Texas Regional Training Academy Ramiro Camarillo, Gary Job Corps staff, Chris Roff, Evelyn Hernandez, Betty Oliva, Adam Cantu, Susanne Ritter, Waddell Walton, Students from the Material Handling and Overhead Linesman Vocations.

Photo courtesy of Gary Job Corps