New program at animal shelter gets possible pets back outside

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is the only shelter in Hays County, and it is overloaded with a variety of pets, both feline and canine, in all shapes, sizes, breeds and temperaments. Anyone can find their perfect companion and change a life.

Those on staff are working hard to ensure that each dog gets a home and are using innovative ideas such as the Dog’s Day Out Program to achieve this goal. It is the perfect volunteer program for any dog lover who can’t commit to an adoption or becoming a foster parent. I took Yasmeen out for the day, and it was a treat for us both.

“It’s super beneficial if you’re like, ‘I want to help, but I only have three hours to do so,’” SMRAS Animal Services Program Coordinator Sydney Bonnin said. “You can really change an animal's life, and a person’s life, because you’re also getting that information for a potential adopter.”

Bonnin makes the process incredibly simple.

Much like with adoptions, she will match you with the appropriate canine to accompany you for a few hours of decompression time. There’s a ton of options for appropriate activities on your day out. You could be looking for a dog to come laze out at your place. You could be feeling a nice hike out in nature and prefer an active buddy for the day, or maybe you prefer to give a break to a pet that has been at the shelter for the longest amount of time. The shelter does ask that any interactions with other dogs for the first time are supervised by staff, and dog parks are forbidden.

Bonnin said the first step is to fill out an application and staff will get back to you within a few days. Then you will be added to the schedule for the available time slot that works with your schedule: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday and Friday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shelter staff equip the dog with a harness, leash, collapsible bowl, a bandana that says Adopt Me and a QR code that takes you directly to the form for adoption of that animal. This is that dog's time to get out, shine and show the public what they’re missing.

“We’ve had success where a dog went on a Dog’s Day Out and is literally walking back to the shelter and someone is here waiting,” Bonnin said. “And they’re like, ‘that’s the dog I want to adopt.’” On the morning of my Dog's Day Out, Bonnin led a medium-sized dog to the front office that had the cutest combination of features: a longer body with shorter legs, floppy lips and a pout that rivals that of Pooh’s melancholy friend Eeyore. With the hope of finding that sweet girl a home, Yasmeen and I ventured out into the community. First, we went for a hike at Purgatory Creek Trails. A couple of minutes into the walk, her toothy grin began to peek out from the plethora of loose skin around her snout. I could feel that she was grateful. When I stopped to take selfies with her, she gave me kisses and pressed her head into my chest and into my heart. Yasmeen was a lady on the leash too, never pulling and constantly checking in with me.

Then I thought, 'This dog is too perfect. She just needs exposure.'

So we walked downtown and sat on a bench in front of the Hays County Historic Courthouse, hoping to find that special match. The drizzly weather led to a low turnout on the square. So after thirty minutes with little foot traffic, I thought I’d take her back to the Record for our ugly Christmas sweater office party. We used the company Cannon to take professional photos of the part Basset Hound, part Boxer, part angel in hopes of capturing her essence for future adopters. Then she sat by my feet while I worked and just hung out. She napped, ate treats, stared up at me with those soulful brown eyes and was just happy to be included.

Bonnin said these experiences not only provide the dogs respite from the shelter, but also provide the staff with valuable notes about the dog for potential adopters.

“So if we’re like, ‘Oh they did great in a car. They went for a hike. They were easy on leash,’” Bonnin said. “The more information we can get for these animals. The more success we can give them in a home.”

Dropping Yasmeen back off at the shelter was difficult for me, and I continued to think about her for days after. Because I have low self control, she is now staying at my home as a foster until we find her furever home. I would keep her all for myself, but I already have two dogs and am not sure that I will be the strong pack leader the canine trio will require.

If you’re looking for a dog who is great on leash, super snuggly, has a calm demeanor, can chill and can also be active too — Yasmeen is your girl. She is only a year old, so you will get many years with her. She’s also very gentle, so she would be a great addition to any family. She does like to chase cats, so a home with indoor cats would not be appropriate. However, if you have an outdoor cat, just feed them separately from any area where Yasmeen has free range; that’s what I am doing. Inquire about Yasmeen here: sanmarcostx. gov/3259/Adoptable-Animals.

There are many dogs in the shelter in need of a break, and an added bonus is that it's incredibly therapeutic for any animal lover. If you would like to take a shelter dog on a Dog’s Day Out go to sanmarcostx. gov/3843/Dogs-Day-Out-Program.