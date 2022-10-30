Downtown Square painted with Halloween, fall-themed art during SMAL event

The San Marcos Art League’s Art Scared took place Saturday morning. Participants painted windows around the Downtown square, which will remain on display for the public through early November. SMAL joined forces with area schools and several generous sponsors, including the Calaboose African American Museum, the Downtown Association of San Marcos, H-E-B, Mayor Jane Hughson, the Price Center & Garden, and Whippoorwill Dreams to bring the event back and provide appropriate supplies and prizes. Above left, Jacob Neal paints a local window. Above middle, Elaine Hernandez paints a ghost. Above right, Merritt Todd prepares her paint brush. Below left, Emma Prangnell paints a pumpkin unicorn. Below middle, Leon Simmons works on his painting. Below right, Marcos and Robby Villarruel work on their art on Saturday.

Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo.