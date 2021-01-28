Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City crews install new street signs around downtown. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos 

Downtown street signs receive makeover showcasing historic character

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 6:41pm
Submitted by City of San Marcos
The City of San Marcos started installing new street signs in the downtown area this week. The branded street signs are part of the Main Street Program’s ongoing efforts, showcasing downtown’s rich historic character, vibrant public art and distinctive attractions.

The signs were developed through months of research and collaboration between the Main Street Advisory Board, Main Street committees, the Downtown Design Task Force, city departments, and community members.

The final design was created by the San Marcos Convention and Visitor Bureau. The heart symbolizes love for downtown and the wave references the beloved San Marcos River which borders the downtown district.

“We’re excited to see this project come to fruition,” said Josie Falletta, Downtown Coordinator for Main Street. “Our volunteers put a lot of thought and hard work into designing these signs, and we invite our community to join us downtown to admire them and visit local attractions.”

A total of 98 signs will be installed as part of the $14,300 project that was approved in the Main Street budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

For more information about Main Street initiatives, follow @DowntownSMTX on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or email mainstreet@sanmarcostx.gov.

