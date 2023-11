A memorial service arranged by the Calaboose African American History Museum of San Marcos on behalf of the late Dr. Elvin Holt, is set for Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4 pm, at the historic First United Methodist Church, 129 W. Hutchison Street.

Beloved by the community, Holt, the first Black tenured professor in the TXST English Department, died on Sept. 18.

The public is invited.