Dutch Bros Coffee planned for construction in Kyle

A franchised Dutch Bros Coffee will be coming to Kyle, located along the east side of Interstate 35, just north of Kyle Crossing.

The establishment will operate as a freestanding double drive-thru building which also includes a walk-up window. The building will not have any interior seating but will offer at least three parking spaces for walk-up customers.

Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma. Menu choices include various types of coffee, teas, smoothies and pastries.

Between Taco Bell and Firestone Complete Auto Care, Dutch Bros Coffee is planned for location at 20325 I-35 Frontage Road. A timeline for the development project with Endeavor Real Estate Group has yet to be set.