EAA declares increase to Stage 3

The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared an increase from Stage 2 to Stage 3 Critical Period Management permit reductions for Edwards groundwater permit holders in the San Antonio Pool of the EAA’s jurisdiction within Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties.

The EAA officially confirmed that the ten-day rolling average at the J-17 index well was 639.9 feet above mean sea level (ft msl) as of April 3, 2024.

The EAA Critical Period Management Plan (CPM) Stage 3 for the San Antonio Pool reduces the annual authorized withdrawal amounts available to affected Edwards groundwater permit holders by 35%. These reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually. This includes industrial and agricultural users, as well as, municipal water utilities authorized to pump water from the Edwards Aquifer for delivery to their respective customers. All affected permit holders must also report their pumping totals to the EAA on a monthly basis.

Residents and businesses who receive their water from a public water system should follow their respective water provider's directives regarding water use practices. The city of San Marcos remains in Stage 2 restrictions as of the morning of April 8. The city’s stage 2 restrictions allow irrigation with an automatic sprinkler system one day per week with the day designated by street address number. Addresses ending in 0 or 1 can water at night on Monday, 2 or 3 on Tuesday, 4 or 5 on Wednesday, 6 or 7 on Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday. For a full list of the city of San Marcos water restrictions, visit sanmarcostx. gov/3704/Conservation- Drought. For a full list of of Edwards Aquifer Authority restrictions, visit edwardsaquifer.org/business- center/critical-period- management-tools.

It should be noted that the EAA does not enforce lawn watering schedules or other general water use limitations enacted by local ordinances. Such schedules or limitations are enforced by local municipalities and water purveyors. The EAA does not regulate the general public, but instead regulates Edwards well owners with withdrawal permits authorizing their right to pump from the aquifer. The EAA is a groundwater conservation district that manages, enhances and protects the Edwards Aquifer, a major groundwater system serving approximately two-and-one-half million South Central Texans. The EAA jurisdiction spans across eight counties including Uvalde, Medina, Bexar, and parts of Atascosa, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Hays counties.