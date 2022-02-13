Early voting begins Monday for Democratic, Republican primaries
Early voting for the March 1 Democratic and Republican primaries begins Monday.
There are 11 days of early voting in Texas. In Hays County, there are 14 early voting locations, including three in San Marcos.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS: SAN MARCOS
Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail
Broadway — 401 Broadway Street #A
Texas State University LBJ Student Center— 601 University Drive.
KYLE
Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.
Live Oak Academy High School — 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail
Simon Middle School — 3839 East FM 150
Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Building — 2171 Yarrington Road
BUDA
Buda City Hall — 405 East Loop St.
Sunfield Station — 2610 Main St.
WIMBERLEY
Texan Academy at Scudder Campus — 400 Green Acres Drive
Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12
DRIPPING SPRINGS
Dripping Springs United Methodist Church — 28900 Ranch Road 12
Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs — 231 Patriots Hall Blvd.
Early voting hours: Monday, Feb 14-Friday, Feb 18: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 20: 12-6 p.m.; closed Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day; and Tuesday Feb. 22-Friday, Feb.25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp. sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.
Who’s on the Ballot?
Candidates appear as they will on the ballot. Candidates listed are on the Hays County master ballots. For precinct specific ballots visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/01...
Democrat
Federal
U.S. Rep, District 21
Coy Gee Branscum II
Ricardo Villarreal
Scott William Sturm
Claudia Andreana Zapata
Cherif Gacis
David Anderson Jr.
U.S. Rep., District 35
Greg Casar
Rebecca Viagran
Eddie Rodriguez
Carla-Joy Sisco
State
Governor
Beto O’Rourke
Joy Diaz
Michael Cooper
Rich Wakeland
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Carla Brailey
Attorney General
Mike Fields
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Lee Merritt
S. “T-Bone” Raynor
Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jinny Suh
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Commissioner of Agriculture
Ed Ireson
Susan Hays
Railroad Commissioner
Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Erin A. Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District 5
Rebecca Bell-Metereau
Juan Juárez
Kevin Guico
State Senator, District 21
Judith Zaffirini
State Senator, District 25
Robert Walsh
State Representative, District 45
Erin Zwiener
Angela “Tiá Angie” Villescaz
Jessica “Sirena” Mejía
State Representative, District 73
Justin Calhoun
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Beth Payán
Paula Knippa
Rosa Lopez Theofanis
County
District Judge, 428th Judicial District
Joe Pool
Criminal District Attorney, Hays County
Attorney, Hays County
Kelly Higgins
County Judge
Brandon Burleson
Ruben Becerra
Judge, County Court-at-Law #1
Jimmy Alan Hall
Judge, County Court-at-Law #2
Paul Hill
Judge, County Court-at-Law #3, unexpired term
Elaine S. Brown
District Clerk
Avery Anderson
County Clerk
Edna R. Peterson
Elaine Cárdenas
County Treasurer
Daphne Sanchez Tenorio
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Richard “Pepe” Cronshey
Linda Aguilar Hawkins
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2
Maggie Hernandez Moreno
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Beth Smith
Amaya Cuellar
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
Sandra Bryant
Chair, Hays County Democratic Party
Briana “Bri” Castillo
Mark Trahan
Rodrigo Amaya
Republican
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 21
Michael Alexander French
Chip Roy
Dana Zavorka
Robert Lowry
U.S. Representative, District 35
Michael Rodriguez
Jenai Aragona
Marilyn Jackson
Dan Sawatzki
Jennifer Sundt
Dan McQueen
Sam Montoya
Bill Condict
Asa George Kent Palagi
Alejandro Ledezma
State
Governor
Allen B. West
Greg Abbott
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Paul Belew
Danny Harrison
Rick Perry
Chad Prather
Lieutenant Governor
Zach Vance
Dan Patrick
Aaron Sorrells
Trayce Bradford
Daniel Miller
Todd M. Bullis
Attorney General
Eva Guzman
Ken Paxton
Louie Gohmert
George P. Bush
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Mark V. Goloby
Glenn Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Tim Westley
Dawn Buckingham
Jon Spiers
Ben Armenta
Victor Avila
Rufus Lopez
Weston Martinez
Don W. Minton
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller
James White
Carey A. Counsil
Railroad Commissioner
Sarah Stogner
Marvin “Sarge” Summers
Wayne Christian
Tom Slocum Jr
Dawayne Tipton
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young
David J. Schenck
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Clint Morgan
Scott Walker
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, District 5
Robert Morrow
Mark Loewe
State Senator, District 21
Julie Dahlberg
State Senator, District 25
Channon Cain
Donna Campbell
State Representative, District 45
Michelle M. Lopez
State Representative, District 73
George Green
Carrie Isaac
Barron Casteel
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Lesli R. Fitzpatrick
County
District Judge, 207th Judicial District
Mark E. Cusack
District Judge, 274th Judicial District
Gary L. Steel
District Judge, 428th Judicial District
Bill Henry
Criminal District Attorney, Hays County
David Puryear
County Judge
Mark Jones
Judge, County Court-at-Law #1
Robert Updegrove
Judge, County Court-at-Law #2
Chris Johnson
Judge, County Court-at-Law #3, unexpired term
Dan O’Brien
District Clerk
Beverly Crumley
County Clerk
Linda Duran
County Treasurer
Britney Bolton Richey
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Mike Gonzalez
Andy Hentschke
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Walt Smith
Joe Bateman
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Andrew Cable
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
John Burns
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
Karen Marshall
Terry Strawn
Chair, Hays County Republican Party
Bob Parks
Laura Nunn
Propositions
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Yes or No
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Yes or No
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Yes or No
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Yes or No
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Yes or No
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Yes or No
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections. Yes or No
Yes or No
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Yes or No
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Yes or No
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Yes or No