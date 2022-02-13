Early voting begins Monday for Democratic, Republican primaries

Early voting for the March 1 Democratic and Republican primaries begins Monday.

There are 11 days of early voting in Texas. In Hays County, there are 14 early voting locations, including three in San Marcos.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS: SAN MARCOS

Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail

Broadway — 401 Broadway Street #A

Texas State University LBJ Student Center— 601 University Drive.

KYLE

Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School — 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

Simon Middle School — 3839 East FM 150

Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Building — 2171 Yarrington Road

BUDA

Buda City Hall — 405 East Loop St.

Sunfield Station — 2610 Main St.

WIMBERLEY

Texan Academy at Scudder Campus — 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church — 28900 Ranch Road 12

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs — 231 Patriots Hall Blvd.

Early voting hours: Monday, Feb 14-Friday, Feb 18: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 20: 12-6 p.m.; closed Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day; and Tuesday Feb. 22-Friday, Feb.25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp. sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

Who’s on the Ballot?

Candidates appear as they will on the ballot. Candidates listed are on the Hays County master ballots. For precinct specific ballots visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/01...

Democrat

Federal

U.S. Rep, District 21

Coy Gee Branscum II

Ricardo Villarreal

Scott William Sturm

Claudia Andreana Zapata

Cherif Gacis

David Anderson Jr.

U.S. Rep., District 35

Greg Casar

Rebecca Viagran

Eddie Rodriguez

Carla-Joy Sisco

State

Governor

Beto O’Rourke

Joy Diaz

Michael Cooper

Rich Wakeland

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Carla Brailey

Attorney General

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Lee Merritt

S. “T-Bone” Raynor

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jinny Suh

Michael Lange

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson

Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 5

Rebecca Bell-Metereau

Juan Juárez

Kevin Guico

State Senator, District 21

Judith Zaffirini

State Senator, District 25

Robert Walsh

State Representative, District 45

Erin Zwiener

Angela “Tiá Angie” Villescaz

Jessica “Sirena” Mejía

State Representative, District 73

Justin Calhoun

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Beth Payán

Paula Knippa

Rosa Lopez Theofanis

County

District Judge, 428th Judicial District

Joe Pool

Criminal District Attorney, Hays County

Attorney, Hays County

Kelly Higgins

County Judge

Brandon Burleson

Ruben Becerra

Judge, County Court-at-Law #1

Jimmy Alan Hall

Judge, County Court-at-Law #2

Paul Hill

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3, unexpired term

Elaine S. Brown

District Clerk

Avery Anderson

County Clerk

Edna R. Peterson

Elaine Cárdenas

County Treasurer

Daphne Sanchez Tenorio

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Richard “Pepe” Cronshey

Linda Aguilar Hawkins

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2

Maggie Hernandez Moreno

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Beth Smith

Amaya Cuellar

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Sandra Bryant

Chair, Hays County Democratic Party

Briana “Bri” Castillo

Mark Trahan

Rodrigo Amaya

Republican

Federal

U.S. Representative, District 21

Michael Alexander French

Chip Roy

Dana Zavorka

Robert Lowry

U.S. Representative, District 35

Michael Rodriguez

Jenai Aragona

Marilyn Jackson

Dan Sawatzki

Jennifer Sundt

Dan McQueen

Sam Montoya

Bill Condict

Asa George Kent Palagi

Alejandro Ledezma

State

Governor

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Rick Perry

Chad Prather

Lieutenant Governor

Zach Vance

Dan Patrick

Aaron Sorrells

Trayce Bradford

Daniel Miller

Todd M. Bullis

Attorney General

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

Louie Gohmert

George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Jon Spiers

Ben Armenta

Victor Avila

Rufus Lopez

Weston Martinez

Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller

James White

Carey A. Counsil

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Wayne Christian

Tom Slocum Jr

Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 5

Robert Morrow

Mark Loewe

State Senator, District 21

Julie Dahlberg

State Senator, District 25

Channon Cain

Donna Campbell

State Representative, District 45

Michelle M. Lopez

State Representative, District 73

George Green

Carrie Isaac

Barron Casteel

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick

County

District Judge, 207th Judicial District

Mark E. Cusack
Tracie Wright-Reneau
Charmaine Wilde
George Carroll

District Judge, 274th Judicial District

Gary L. Steel

District Judge, 428th Judicial District

Bill Henry

Criminal District Attorney, Hays County

David Puryear

County Judge

Mark Jones

Judge, County Court-at-Law #1

Robert Updegrove

Judge, County Court-at-Law #2

Chris Johnson

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3, unexpired term

Dan O’Brien

District Clerk

Beverly Crumley

County Clerk

Linda Duran

County Treasurer

Britney Bolton Richey

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Mike Gonzalez

Andy Hentschke

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Walt Smith

Joe Bateman

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Andrew Cable

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

John Burns

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Karen Marshall

Terry Strawn

Chair, Hays County Republican Party

Bob Parks

Laura Nunn

Propositions

Proposition 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes or No

Proposition 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes or No

Proposition 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes or No

Proposition 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes or No

Proposition 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes or No

Proposition 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes or No

Proposition 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections. Yes or No

Yes or No

Proposition 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes or No

Proposition 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes or No

Proposition 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes or No