Early voting for March primaries enters final days

There are only three days left to vote early in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Approximately 4% of 158,152 registered voters in Hays County have cast their ballot in either primary as of Monday, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

In the Democratic primary, 2,500 registered voters have voted in-person, while 653 ballots have been cast by mail.

In the Republican primary, 3,101 voters have voted in person and 197 voters have voted by mail.

In Hays County, there are 14 early voting locations, including three in San Marcos.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

SAN MARCOS

Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail

Broadway — 401 Broadway Street #A

Texas State University LBJ Student Center— 601 University Drive.

KYLE

Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School — 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

Simon Middle School — 3839 East FM 150

Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Building — 2171 Yarrington Road

BUDA

Buda City Hall — 405 East Loop St.

Sunfield Station — 2610 Main St.

WIMBERLEY

Texan Academy at Scudder Campus — 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church — 28900 Ranch Road 12

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs — 231 Patriots Hall Blvd.

Early voting hours: Wednesday Feb. 23-Friday, Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election Day voting hours on March 1 take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Heading to the polls?

Check https://teamrv-mvp. sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

Who's on the ballot?

For precinct specific ballots visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/01....