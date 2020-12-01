Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Early voting underway for San Marcos mayor, council place 5 runoff

Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:26pm
STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Early voting for the Dec. 8 San Marcos runoff election is underway and lasts until Friday. 

Voters will have the opportunity to choose San Marcos’ next mayor and next place 5 city councilmember. 

Incumbent Mayor Jane Hughson faces off against challenger Juan Miguel Arredondo in the runoff. Hughson garnered the most votes during the Nov. 3 election in a five-candidate race with 8,902 votes — 44.75% of the vote — while Arredondo received 6,502 votes. 

In a three-candidate race, Mark Gleason and Omar Baca advanced to the runoff. Gleason tallied the most votes at 6,674 — 35.36%. Baca amassed 6,150 votes. 

 Early voting continues from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. 

San Marcos residents can vote early at the following locations: 

•Broadway (formerly WIC) — 401 Broadway #C

•Centro Cultural Hispano — 211 Lee St. 

• Dunbar Center — 801 Martin Luther King Drive

•Hays County Government Center — 712 South Stagecoach Trail (west conference rooms) 

•Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Location — 2171 Yarrington Road

•Texas State Performing Arts Center — 405 Moon St.

San Marcos residents will be able to vote at the previously listed locations during election day on Dec. 8 and the following locations: 

•First Baptist Church San Marcos — 325 West McCarty Lane

•San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes — 820 Sturgeon Drive

•Sinai Pentecostal Church 208 Laredo St.

Election day voting begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. 

