Early voting underway for San Marcos mayor, council place 5 runoff
Early voting for the Dec. 8 San Marcos runoff election is underway and lasts until Friday.
Voters will have the opportunity to choose San Marcos’ next mayor and next place 5 city councilmember.
Incumbent Mayor Jane Hughson faces off against challenger Juan Miguel Arredondo in the runoff. Hughson garnered the most votes during the Nov. 3 election in a five-candidate race with 8,902 votes — 44.75% of the vote — while Arredondo received 6,502 votes.
In a three-candidate race, Mark Gleason and Omar Baca advanced to the runoff. Gleason tallied the most votes at 6,674 — 35.36%. Baca amassed 6,150 votes.
Early voting continues from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
San Marcos residents can vote early at the following locations:
•Broadway (formerly WIC) — 401 Broadway #C
•Centro Cultural Hispano — 211 Lee St.
• Dunbar Center — 801 Martin Luther King Drive
•Hays County Government Center — 712 South Stagecoach Trail (west conference rooms)
•Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Location — 2171 Yarrington Road
•Texas State Performing Arts Center — 405 Moon St.
San Marcos residents will be able to vote at the previously listed locations during election day on Dec. 8 and the following locations:
•First Baptist Church San Marcos — 325 West McCarty Lane
•San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes — 820 Sturgeon Drive
•Sinai Pentecostal Church 208 Laredo St.
Election day voting begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.