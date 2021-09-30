EarlyAct Program at Travis Elementary begins 13th year

Travis Elementary School recently began its 13th year of EarlyAct — a character-building program offered in partnership with the Rotary Club of San Marcos.

EarlyAct is a Rotary International sponsored youth program designed for elementary students between ages 5 to 13. According to Rotary Club of San Marcos, the program teaches and promotes positive character qualities such as friendliness, respect, discipline and service.

EarlyAct teaches such character qualities as caring, respect, empathy, responsibility, tolerance, citizenship, compassion, and leadership. It is closely linked to the ideal of Rotary: “Service Above Self.”

Through their dedication, caring for each young scholar, and believing in this character-building program, Rotary Club of San Marcos said it is the teachers and staff who make the Travis EarlyAct program a successful and dynamic part of the school’s environment — year after year.

“What makes this program successful is the commitment and dedication of the principal, the teachers, and all staff members to make this EarlyAct program a meaningful experience for these young scholars,” said Ben Duncan, the Rotary Cub’s representative. “The teachers and staff are the heartbeat of this outstanding program. I see the rewards displayed in every young scholar I meet.”

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs spanning more than 200 countries. It is a nonpolitical, nonreligious, and nonprofit organization whose goal is to serve others. Rotary is made up of neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers that see the world where people unite and take action to make lasting change — in their communities, across the globe, and in each member.

While last year was challenging for educators because of COVID-19, EarlyAct continued at Travis for both 380 on-campus and 110 online students. Fall 2021 begins the school year with 529 on-campus students. Each year students who best exemplify the character virtues of the program receive awards at special ceremonies. Hundreds of Travis students have been recognized over the years. The Rotary Club provides shirts and medals to awardees.

Rotarians were instrumental in facilitating a student-led Leadership Council at Travis. It is conducted like an actual Rotary business meeting with 30 students who help to implement campus awareness activities.

When students were asked what they got out of reciting the 4-Way Test at the start of each school day some of the responses were: “It helps us get the day started with a healthy attitude.” “It teaches me to be respectful, responsible and safe. Help my friends.” “Thinking of kindness and safety, (it helps me) build courage to do the right thing.”

In 2018 Rotary and Travis created a Travis Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes a former Travis scholar who will be graduating from San Marcos High School and attending post-secondary education. Travis Elementary raises an average of $850 each fall, and Rotary added the necessary fund to offer a $1,500 scholarship. Duncan says the Travis students are proud to know they are helping someone who attended their school to continue their education, and this could be one of them some day. Scholarship winners give a presentation to the Travis student body about their Travis Elementary experience and how they took part and learned from the Early Act program.

As Holly Prestage, the 2020 Travis scholarship winner summed it up by stating, “By following these standards (of the 4-Way Test) … I have appreciated every experience and lesson they have taught me.” This demonstrates the positive impact these lessons learned at Travis stay with students years later.

“Standing in an auditorium full of students reciting Rotary’s 4-Way Test brings chill bumps of pride to you knowing that these young scholars have a positive moral compass to guide them into their future lives,” Duncan said.

Travis Elementary Principal Scott Masini added: “The partnership between the Rotary and Travis Elementary exemplifies one of our graduate aims of community being at the core of our mission. Through this partnership, we have amplified what it means to be a Travis Texan and be a part of the community of San Marcos.”

Last year another EarlyAct program in San Marcos began at the San Marcos Academy.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos