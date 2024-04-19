Meadows Center to Host 11th Annual Earth Day San Marcos Festival at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University will host the 11th annual Earth Day San Marcos Festival on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spring Lake, the headwaters of the San Marcos River.

The festival is free and open to the public. It will feature a full day of entertainment with hands-on educational activities for all ages, outdoor recreation demonstrations and live performances. Plus, over 40 eco-friendly exhibitors and vendors will be on hand this year to highlight a variety of environmental and sustainability-related topics.

“This is a day for the San Marcos community to come together to celebrate the beauty of our local environment and remind us of all to do what we can, in ways small and significant, to conserve and protect our natural resources,” Miranda Wait, Deputy Director of Spring Lake Education, said.

The event is made possible with the support of the Presenting Sponsor, H-E-B’s Our Texas, Our Future, which is committed to supporting the preservation of our state’s natural resources and inspiring environmental stewardship through awareness and education. Thanks to generous contributions from H-E-B, festival attendees will enjoy free glass-bottom boat rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are delighted to have H-E-B as the festival's presenting sponsor for the second year, as their Our Texas, Our Future mission aligns with our goal of connecting all Texans with the great outdoors,” Wait said. “Earth Day San Marcos celebrates the natural resources that make our community unique, and we are grateful for partners like H-E-B, whose commitment to collaboration and support brings this festival to life.'

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water stage will feature a curated set from house DJ, Chief and the Doomsday Device, and live music from several local artists, including Moira McCulloch, Sam Platts and The Plainsmen, Tiger Alley and Cheer Up Cheer Up.

“As a water company, we are thrilled to support The Meadows Center’s Earth Day celebration and the good work they do in support of environmental education,” said Ozarka Natural Resource Manager Trey Mixon.

Commemorative reusable Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water pint cups will be available for purchase, along with free giveaways such as eco-friendly tote bags and native plants. Food and refreshments will also be available from Shuga's Fine Shaved Ice, Springtown Roasters and AJ's Ranch Road Grill.

The Texas State Department of Philosophy and the Engaged Ecology Initiative will host field activities from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a roundtable discussion in the Spring Lake Hall conference room from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can visit a variety of non-profit booths to explore topics such as sustainable living, river preservation and environmental conservation through hands-on experiences and educational materials. There will also be opportunities to learn how to get involved in local community stewardship initiatives related to natural areas, wildlife and the night sky.

The Texas State Office of Sustainability is holding an Earth Month Clothing Drive and Clothing Swap in conjunction with the festival. Drive-thru sites on the Texas State Campuses will be available to accept donations of gently used clothing, shoes and accessories through April 19. During the festival, the Office of Sustainability will host a clothing swap. The following locations are designated as clothing drop-off sites for the swap: San Marcos Campus: The drive-thru donation site is located at the Central Plant at 150 Buckner Street, San Marcos, TX 78666. Outdoor donation bins are available during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Those interested in volunteering at the festival can submit an application at https://bit.ly/41Pufho. For more information about the festival, visit earthday.meadowswater. org.

The festival's supporting sponsors and partners include Keep San Marcos Beautiful, SPIN Scooters, Cenikor, Headwater Audio, the Texas State Department of Philosophy and the Texas State Office of Sustainability.