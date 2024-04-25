Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
EARTH DAY
EARTH DAY
EARTH DAY
EARTH DAY

EARTH DAY

Thu, 04/25/2024 - 5:00am
MEADOWS CENTER
Thursday, April 25, 2024

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment hosted Earth Day in front of Spring Lake Saturday. The event included live music, local vendors, a petting zoo and food as well as free rides from public parking. Above, Kris Alvarez held the bearded dragon at the Tiny Tails tent. Top right, Diana Weems, of Diana Weems Ceramics, passes a purchased good to a customer. Bottom right, Sam Platts and the Great Plainsmen provided entertainment for the crowd. Below, Ainsley Gibson got ready to pass an anxious participant the Tiny Tails Silky Chicken to hold. 
           

Daily Record photos by Shannon West

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024