The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment hosted Earth Day in front of Spring Lake Saturday. The event included live music, local vendors, a petting zoo and food as well as free rides from public parking. Above, Kris Alvarez held the bearded dragon at the Tiny Tails tent. Top right, Diana Weems, of Diana Weems Ceramics, passes a purchased good to a customer. Bottom right, Sam Platts and the Great Plainsmen provided entertainment for the crowd. Below, Ainsley Gibson got ready to pass an anxious participant the Tiny Tails Silky Chicken to hold.



Daily Record photos by Shannon West