The crowds across Hays County never seemed to materialize as weather impacted the Total Solar Eclipse viewing possibilities across most of the United States. Top, while it was cloudy, there were still great views of the eclipse.
Photo by Lance Winter
Right, Texas State students check out the progress of the eclipse at University Camp in Wimberley.
Photo by Celeste Cook.
Bottom left, cars driving down Craddock Avenue were forced to turn on their lights during the middle of the solar eclipse.
Photo by Gerald Castillo

THE ECLIPSE

Tue, 04/09/2024 - 12:00am
TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024
Tuesday, April 9, 2024

