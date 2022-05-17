ElCaT to host Community Outreach Meeting on May 25

El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail Association (ElCaT) will host a San Marcos Community Chapter Outreach meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse to raise awareness of the trail and help communities with outreach efforts.

ElCaT is partnering with the National Park Service and local communities to develop community chapters to assist and support in the protection, development and promotion of trail resources in local areas.

Based on the Gateway Community program of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Model Trail Community program of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail Association, ElCaT’s chapter program aims to empower local citizen volunteers, elected officials, businesses and other partners to share the rich history of the Camino Real, develop local trail sites for visitor-use and garner greater appreciation for the road that led to the founding of Texas.

El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail Association is an advocacy group that seeks to protect the historic integrity of the trail, to educate the public about its significance, and to promote resource development, interpretation, and tourism along its path.

El Camino Real de los Tejas was designated as a National Historic Trail by the US Congress on Oct. 18, 2004 and it is a part of an elite group of trails that compose the National Trails System.

ElCaT will also be conducting outreach events in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, Bastrop and Nacogdoches. Registration information can be found at https://elcaminomtc.eventzilla.net/web/event?eventid=2138586904.

According to the association, “ElCaT’s vision for the trail is that El Camino Real de los Tejas NHT is a nationally recognized and protected cultural resource connecting nations, cultures, and places through time. Its vision for the association is that it will be a champion for the trail and achieve its work through the strength of its volunteers, partners and staff.”