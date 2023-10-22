Election early voting starts on Monday

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23 and runs through Friday, Nov. 3 in Hays County, in anticipation of the Nov. 7 election, according to Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff.

The purpose of the election is to adopt or reject 14 propositions that represent State Constitutional Amendments as submitted by Texas' 88th Legislature.

The county has early voting by personal appearance at the following locations and times: The Hays County Elections Office at its new location on 120 Stagecoach Trail; Broadway [Christus Trinity Clinic], 401 Broadway Street #A; the Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 South Stagecoach Trail; LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive; Buda City Hall, Multipurpose Room, 405 East Loop St., Building 100, Buda; Sunfield Station 2610 Main St., Buda; HCISD Central Administration, Old Print Shop 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Kyle; Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St., Kyle; Main Office, HCISD Transportation 2385 High Road, Uhland; Yarrington–Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road, Kyle; Texan Academy at Scudder, Gym 400 Green Acres Drive, Wimberley; Wimberley Community Center, Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley; Headwaters, the HUB, 708 Headwaters Boulevard, Dripping Springs; and Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs.

Times to vote are Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 30 to Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to: Jennifer Doinoff, Hays County Elections Administrator, 120 Stagecoach Trail San Marcos, TX 78666-6294. Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on October 27, 2023.To reach the office by phone, call 512.393.7310, or email elections@co.hays. tx.us Additional information regarding the propositions is at hayscountytx. com/elections.