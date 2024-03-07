Preliminary election results are in from voters in Hays County.

On the democratic ballot 14,935 people voted. On the Republican ballot 18,187 people voted.

Joe Biden leads the democratic ballot with 12,328 out of 14,346 votes. Donald Trump leads the republican ballot with 12,852 votes out of 18,081 votes.

Kristin Hook was uncontested for United States Representative District 21 on the democratic ballot and received 7,584 votes. Chip Roy was uncontested for United States Representative District 21 on the republican ballot and received 12,333 votes.

Greg Casar was uncontested for United States Representative District 35 on the democratic ballot and received 5,778 votes. Steven Wright leads for United States Representative District 35 on the republican ballot with 1,008 votes out of 3,640 votes.

Erin Zweiner leads State Representative District 45 with 8,252 votes out of 11,619 votes on the democratic ballot. Tennyson Moreno was uncontested for State Representative District 45 on the republican ballot and received 9,236 votes.

Sally Duval was uncontested for State Representative District 73 on the democratic ballot and received 2,805 votes. Carrie Isaac was uncontested for State Representative Dis- trict 73 on the republican ballot and received 5,617 votes.

R. Bruce Boyer was uncontested for the District Judge of the 22nd Judicial District for either party and received 14,595 votes.

For District Judge of the 453rd Judicial District, Sherri K Tibbe was uncontested for either party and received 13,173 votes.

Alicia Key leads for District Judge of the 483rd Judicial District on the democratic ballot with 8,498 votes out of 14,010 votes. For District Judge of the 483rd Judicial District Tanner Neidhardt was uncontested on the republican ballot and received 14,556 votes.

For Judge County Court at Law #3, Elaine S. Brown was uncontested on the democratic ballot and received 13,332 votes. For Judge County Court at Law #3, Robert Updegrove was uncontested on the republican ballot and received 15,077 votes.

Alex Villalobos leads the Hays County Sheriff race on the democratic ballot with 9,707 votes out of 14,055 votes. Anthony Hipolito was uncontested on the republican ballot and received 15,435 votes.

Jessica Sanchez leads Hays County Tax Assessor- Collector on the democratic ballot with 4,737 votes out of 13,448 votes. There are no republican candidates for this position.

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe leads Hays County Commissioner Pct. 1 on the democratic ballot with 1,380 votes out of 2,315 votes. There are no republican candidates for this position.

Rebecca Minnick was uncontested for Hays County Commissioner Pct. 3 on the democratic ballot and received 4,430 votes. Morgan Hammer leads Hays County Commissioner Pct. 3 on the republican ballot with 3,088 votes out of 5,793 votes.

Jo Anne Prado leads Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Place 1 on the democratic ballot with 2,946 votes out of 4,363 votes. There are no republican candidates for this position.

J.R. Mendoza leads Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 2 on the democratic ballot with 830 votes out of 2,828 votes. There are no republican candidates for this position.

David Peterson leads Hays County Constable Pct. 1 on the democratic ballot with 2,389 votes out of 4,261 votes. There are no republican candidates for this position.

Michael Torres was uncontested for Constable Pct. 2 on the democratic ballot and received 2,714 votes. David Saenz was uncontested for Constable Pct. 2 on the republican ballot and received 2,374 votes.

Don Montague was uncontested for Constable Pct. 3 on the republican ballot and received 2,529 votes. There are no democratic candidates for this position.

Ben Gieselman leads Constable Pct. 4 for the republican ballot with 2,595 votes out of 5,302 votes. There are no democratic candidates for this position.

John Ellen was uncontested for Constable Pct. 5 on either ballot and received 2,466 votes. There are no democratic candidates for this position.

John Hatch was uncontested for Hays County Democratic Chair and received 13,048 votes. Michelle Lopez was uncontested for Hays County Republican Party Chair with 15,001 votes.