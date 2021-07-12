ELECTRIC COMPETITION: SMEU employees compete in Lineworker Rodeo

San Marcos Electric Utility employees recently competed in the Seguin Apprentice Lineworker Rodeo.

The contest, which took place on July 1, provided an opportunity for a small group of employees from neighboring municipal electric utilities the opportunity to practice skills and showcase the profession.

The competition included a series of five events, each worth up to 100 points, which tested competitors ability to perform rescues, climb smoothly and safely, wire a variety of transformer banks, change a cutout, and tie knots used on the job for rigging.

Tanner Cockle placed highest among SMEU’s competing employees, finishing in fifth place overall. Alongside Cockle, SMEU had several employees compete: Michael Reid, Ryan Bustamante, Matt Lichtenberger, Moises Garcia, Tyler Freeman, Shane Wright and Tyler Babula.

“We’re very proud of all the work our apprentices put into preparing for the Seguin Apprentice Lineworker Rodeo,” said Interim Utilities Director Tyler Hjorth. “Over the last year we’ve implemented the most intense apprenticeship curriculum in the state and it’s exciting to see their performances improve. We look to continue that trend as our apprentices progress further through our program.”

The City of San Marcos said lineworker rodeo competitions, including the Seguin Apprentice Lineworker Rodeo, promote educational and electrical safety activities, encourage the continued development of methods that increase efficiency and proficiency on the job, enhance trust and teamwork, and boost innovation and networking among utilities professionals.

“The objectives of lineworker rodeo competitions go hand-in-hand with SMEU’s commitment to have the best well-rounded apprenticeship program that we can provide to our up-and-coming apprentices,” said Electric Distribution Manager Scott King. “We utilize a variety of sources for our training program, led by a group of supervisors with more than 125 years of combined experience, to achieve our goals of working safely, professionally, and productively.”

SMEU employees will have another chance to test their skills when state and national lineworker rodeo competitions return next year. Events scheduled for 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the February winter storm.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos