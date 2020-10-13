ENTHUSIASTIC TURNOUT: Hays County sees large crowds visit polls on first day of early voting

Hays County residents were eager to vote in the general election with a large turnout at the Hays County Government Center Tuesday, which marked the first day of early voting in Texas. Hundreds lined up to vote before the polls opened at 10 a.m. Early voting continues for the next 16 days.

Voting times this week are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. Visit https://bit.ly/2GW187d for voting locations. Above, a line to enter the polls stretched across the government center Tuesday. Below right, voters wait near the elections entrance before the polls opened. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter.

Above, campaign signs line the area near Texas State's voting location at the Performing Arts Center, 405 Moon St. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo