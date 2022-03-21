ERA update on commissioners’ agenda

The Hays County Commissioners Court will receive updates from the Director of Countywide Operations, Tammy Crumley and Hays County staff on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program during Tuesday’s meeting.

Previously, Crumley reported that as of Monday, March 7, $1.5 million has been distributed through the program.

The court is also set to adopt a proclamation declaring March 24, 2022, as World TB Day for Hays County.

While this item was initially scheduled for the previous meeting, there was still information needed for it, pushing the proclamation to this meeting.

According to the proclamation, “The Centers for Disease Control, the Texas Department of State Health Services Division of Tuberculosis elimination join with our Region 7 Tuberculosis prevention program, Hays County and Hays County Local Health Department to invite all health providers and residents of Hays County, Texas to recognize World TB Day March 24, 2022.”

During the meeting, the commissioners will also recognize Public Health Week in Hays county starting April 4-10, 2022.

The proclamation calls, “upon the people of Hays County to observe this week by helping our families, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and leaders to better understand the value of public health and supporting great opportunities to adopt preventive lifestyle habits considering this year’s theme, ‘Public Health is Where You Are’.”

The court will have a discussion regarding the authorization of ​the County Judge to execute an agreement for grant management and program management services for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) between Hays County and Ardurra Group, Inc.

Previously, the court awarded a contract to Ardurra Group, Inc. to serve as the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program manager.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.