ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Extreme Cold

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has declared a Weather Watch from January 15 to 17 in anticipation of forecasted extreme cold weather sweeping across the ERCOT region.

This announcement comes in light of expectations for higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves during the specified period. Despite these concerns, grid conditions are anticipated to remain normal throughout the duration of the ERCOT Weather Watch.

ERCOT reported that in January 2023, peak demand reached 65,632 MW, with an all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW set on August 10, 2023.

According to a news release issuing the watch, ERCOT is monitoring conditions and is prepared to deploy all available tools to manage the grid. The organization remains committed to a reliability-first approach to operations.

As part of its proactive measures, ERCOT encourages individuals to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also stay informed about real- time and extended grid conditions by visiting ercot. com.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is a preemptive notification of forecasted significant weather conditions that may result in higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. During an ERCOT Weather Watch, grid conditions are expected to remain normal, and there is currently no anticipation of an energy emergency. Texans are advised to stay vigilant and monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

ERCOT reassures the public that no specific action is required during this Weather Watch. Residents can stay informed by checking current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

In an effort to promote energy efficiency, ERCOT shares the insight that reducing electric usage during peak demand times can lead to both cost savings and a reduction in demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.