Essential workers continue doing jobs during coronavirus concerns

Above, U.S. postal worker Henry Trelles delivers the mail in the Oak Heights area. He has severed for 22 years. Below left, lifelong San Marcos resident Ryan Garrison delivers the Purple Promise at Walgreens at 639 E. Hopkins St. He has worked for FedEx's air division for 20 years. Below ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!