Evacuation orders lifted for neighborhoods impacted by Hermosa Fire

Evacuation orders were lifted for neighborhoods impacted by the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley.

Homeowners and residents were able to return to their homes after evacuation orders were lifted Friday evening.

Hays County officials asked residents returning to their homes to use extreme caution as firefighters and other emergency personnel and vehicles continue to operate in and around the fire area.

The Hermosa Fire began Wednesday afternoon and has burned an estimated 60 acres as of press time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire in the River Mountain Ranch subdivision just outside of Wimberley was 45% contained at the time of publication.

Fourteen homes were threatened by the fire. One sustained minor damage. Two out buildings have been damaged. Nothing has been destroyed.

Wimberley, North and South Hays Fire Departments are working with Texas A&M Forest Service to fight the fire. There are both helicopters and planes assisting with water and fire retardant.

Due to difficult terrain, a crew of 12 military veterans from Pinhoti, Georgia are on scene physically digging a line to try and create a barrier to keep the fire from spreading.

The Smoke Rider Fire, which began Tuesday afternoon, continued to burn with 1,210.4 acres scorched on the Hays-Blanco County line near Dripping Springs. The fire was 70% contained as of press time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

