Exploring Nature: Costa Rica

Sometimes birds are not the only things I remember about a good trip. Case in point — Costa Rica, where I encountered memorable beers, butterflies, bathing and beans.

The beers were Imperial, Pilsner and Bavaria, each excellent in its own foamy way.

The butterflies were blue morphos, a wonderfully iridescent blue specimen that practically glows in the dark.

The bathing came at El Tucano Resort in natural hot springs and a hot mineral pool. It was most refreshing and really soothed one’s aches and pains.

The beans were bright red coffee beans, spread out on concrete slabs for drying. The beans were picked, washed and put in rotating drums for husking. The husks were used for compost. Workers raked the beans around to prevent any mold forming.

The tortillas on the trip were the best I have ever had.

But about the birds. Costa Rica boasts some 800 species and I think we saw some of the best. First, there were scarlet macaws; oh my, what a treat. We saw these noble birds both in flight and sitting in trees. My trip was complete as soon as I saw these lovely creatures.

Also noteworthy were keel-billed toucan, bluecrowned motmot, ferruginous pygmy-owl, violet sabrewing hummingbird and the squirrel cuckoo.

In addition, we spotted crocodiles, iguanas, howler monkeys and, closer to towns, lots of Brahma cattle.

There were cheeps of tree frogs at night and colorful orchids in the rainforest. Plus the very active Arenal volcano.

As I recall, the Costa Ricans were proud that they had no Army, a most unusual situation in these troubled times. But then Costa Rica is a most unusual, and thoroughly delightful, country.

I recommend it highly.