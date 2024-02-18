Eye of Dog Art Center opens Figjam gallery

On the surface, the process of making jam and creating art might not seem synonymous, but for local artists at Eye of the Dog Art Center, Friday’s opening reception of “Figjam” was a testament to work worth celebrating.

Affectionately known as The Eye, Eye of the Dog Art Center, 405 Valley View W. Road, hosted their annual resident gallery show, “Indulging in Figjam,” Friday evening, with a display of over 50 works from 22 artists, both local and nationally known.

Pieces ranged from clay, mixed media and fabric art, but it was the intriguing theme of the show that piqued the most curiosity.

Stated on the gallery’s entry wall, “A culmination of a long line of intentional decisions resulting in a tree that bears sweet fruit ... and choosing to make it sweeter by sharing it with friends. A group of artists invited to proudly display their work. Documenting and exploring the relationship between artists, the studio space they share, and the work made there, which we believe to be a Figjam worth sharing. Thank you for indulging in the fruits of our labor.”

Resident artist and Figjam co-curator Tawni Bates said while somewhat spontaneous, the name of the gallery is an insignia of the culture and spirit of the Eye of the Dog community.

“So collectively, we're great, like you put us all together and we're unstoppable, so, as a collective, we should feel like our work is powerful, and you can only get better,” Bates said. “But everything that's in there, it shines. It really shows the artist’s best qualities.”

Owner of Eye of the Dog Art Center Beverley Mangham said Figjam touts a higher-caliber selection compared to a marketplace setting. She said the esteem behind showcasing work in a gallery is evidenced in the curation of the display.

“I'm so proud of them for reinforcing this, with all the artists and everybody who made a piece for this show,” Mangham said. “This was intentional. Some of us did sell in the marketplace. We made funky, kitsch and one-of-a-kind stuff. And that was one thing. But this is a gallery show. This is the best of the best.”

Madison Thibodeaux, Eye of Dog resident and featured artist in Figjam, said the gallery supports the individual creativity of the artist and the collective inspiration provided by the community's eclectic environment.

“I think it’s really good to give people enough space to be an individual and then to see it all as a collection of the people that represent it,” Thibodeaux said. “That’s why, The Dog, I think, it's just super special. This is giving us the opportunity to show things that we may not have been confident to display. We have the space to be individuals, but also be a community.”

The specialness of the 50-acre property started after a group of friends pulled their resources and started an art community. Now, the space includes multiple studios, classes, an art gallery, a retreat center and performance venue.

“We like to call ourselves an incubator and we're very proud of it,” Mangham said. “All you can do is be who you are. We value the creative community so much. There are so many things that are exponentially valuable in the community that don't necessarily equate to money itself, but they're exponentially treasured.”

Bates said she hopes people leave Figjam and Eye of the Dog with a renewed sense of potential for one’s own creative abilities.

“I really hope that they can come here and be like ‘wow, these pieces are fantastic and maybe, just maybe, I can do something like that too someday,’” Bates said.

Figjam will run until March 10.