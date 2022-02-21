Eyemart Express to celebrate grand opening with kid’s giveaway

Eyemart Express will celebrate its grand opening in San Marcos on Monday, Feb. 28 with a free kid’s glasses giveaway.

Located at 200 North Interstate 35 Ste. 118, Eyemart Express will give one voucher for a free pair of kid’s glasses (a $100 value) to the first 25 families who come to the store.

“We are excited to bring our high-quality eyewear assortment and time-saving optical solution to San Marcos with our same-day glasses,” said Daniel Medina, Eyemart Express manager in San Marcos. “Our trained associates are ready to help customers find glasses that are the perfect fit for their needs on any budget.”

To mark the grand opening, the company is also offering special discounts, with two pairs of single vision glasses starting at $19 and two pairs of glasses with progressive lenses starting at $68 for a limited time.

Shoppers can also use flexible payment options to wear new same-day glasses home and pay-over-time. According to Eyemart Express, contributing to the community is a priority.

The company offers 20% everyday discounts to veterans, military families, first responders, health care workers, and teachers and school employees. In addition, Eyemart Express has several philanthropic frame collections that benefit nonprofits like Stand Up To Cancer, Petfinder Foundation, and PeaceLove.

According to the company, “convenience and exceptional customer service make shopping for new prescription glasses and sunglasses fast and easy. Shoppers can visit the independent doctor of optometry next door to the new Eyemart Express or bring in a prescription from their eye doctor, then visit the store, where an on-site lab with skilled lens technicians can make high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.”

Eyemart Express is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

With 238 stores in 42 states, Eyemart Express offers more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney for the whole family to choose from.

For additional information such as in-store offers and discounts, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses/San-Marcos/78666.