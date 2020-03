San Marcos Consolidated ISD hosted its 2nd annual SMCISD Health and Safety Fair on Saturday at the San Marcos High School Student Activity Center. Nearly 1,100 people attended the event, according to SMCISD. Photos courtesy of San Marcos Consolidated ISD

Saturday's outing featured free food and drinks, over 75 vendors, activities and games.

The fair also featured a 2-mile Rattler Fun Run, where 125 runners participated to earn a fun run medal.