FARM FRESH

The local farmers market is looking forward to sunny days ahead after the cold temperatures and foggy weather put a damper on last weekends' event. Above, Daniel Velasquez Gomez sells his organic produce on the south end of the Historic Hays County Courthouse at the San Marcos Farmers Market Downtown Square. He has been selling his produce at the market for the past decade. Stop by Saturday and see his and all the goods and wares of the other vendors on sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo