Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
FARM FRESH
FARM FRESH

The local farmers market is looking forward to sunny days ahead after the cold temperatures and foggy weather put a damper on last weekends' event. Above, Daniel Velasquez Gomez sells his organic produce on the south end of the Historic Hays County Courthouse at the San Marcos Farmers Market Downtown Square. He has been selling his produce at the market for the past decade. Stop by Saturday and see his and all the goods and wares of the other vendors on sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

FARM FRESH

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 12:00am
LOCAL EVENTS
Friday, February 10, 2023

Farmers Market preps for sunny days ahead

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023