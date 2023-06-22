Father's Day Kindness

.The Gary Job Corps Student Government Association Students share the recent Father’s Day with the residents of Golden Age Nursing Home in Lockhart. For over 20 years the SGA have been active celebrating this and other holidays at local nursing homes in San Marcos, Lockhart and Luling.

Students gave Father’s Day cards and assisted with the games, food, music and fellowship.

Pictured are SGA Students, Kamiyah King, Grace Rivers, Laniya Grayson, Cynthia Eaglin, SGA Coordinator Hope Powell, SGA Specialist CharDaney Beard, Golden Age Executive Director Nicole Burnett, Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot and Golden Age residents. Photos provided by Gary Jobs Corp