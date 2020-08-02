Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:00am WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he remains confident that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early next year, telling lawmakers that a quarter-million Americans already have volunteered to take part in clinical trials. But if the future looks encouraging, public health alarms are still going off ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021