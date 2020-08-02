Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:00am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he remains confident that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early next year, telling lawmakers that a quarter-million Americans already have volunteered to take part in clinical trials. But if the future looks encouraging, public health alarms are still going off ...

