FELLOWSHIP CONTRIBUTION

Each month the San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship selects a local non-profit organization that is doing work in the community that aligns with their religious values to donate to them.

This church program is called Donate-the-Plate and the congregation is encouraged to place a donation for a particular organization in the collection plate during a Sunday Service.

Recently, SMUUF selected the Redwood Community Center (Doing Business As Centro Esperanza) to receive their Donate- the-Plate collection.

Ellie Stewart, treasurer of Redwood Community Center, said she was pleased to hear from Jeannie Lewis, SMUUF Social Justice chair, that the SMUUF congregation had given $625 to donate to Redwood. Stewart provided a tour of the facility and grounds and a drivethrough of the neighborhood.

Stewart said that although Centro Esperanza is in Guadalupe County, the children come to San Marcos for school and the families do most of their shopping, appointments, and business in San Marcos because it is much closer than places to go in Guadalupe County.

Stewart pointed out that, 'The majority of the people that live in Redwood and nearby Rancho Vista area live below the poverty line and struggle to provide for their families. Our organization arranges with the San Antonio Food Bank for delivers. And we hold frequent health clinics, and provide other essential services.'

Stewart said, 'There was no place out there for people to go to get together and no playground for children. We have developed our donated two-acre lot into such a place with a large pavilion for gatherings, a playscape, soccer field and football field and a basketball court. We also hold several special events for holidays. We are definitely making a difference in the lives of the people in the area.'

Lewis said, 'I was very impressed and touched with the Centro Esperanza facility and the improvement in the grounds that the community has accomplished. I toured the area several years ago when there was none of that here to serve the people.'

Stewart expressed her gratitude to SMUUF, saying, 'We thank your church so very much for supporting Centro Esperanza! Your donations over the years have helped us make a big difference in the lives of some very needy people.'

For more information contact SMUUF Social Justice Chair Jeannie Lewis at jeannie@centurytel. net or (512) 353-2872.