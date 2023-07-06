FESTIVE FOURTH

San Marcos Parks and Recreation held their annual Fourth of July fireworks show, and, as promised, it was the “Biggest Boom Yet.” The display could be viewed from anywhere in the downtown area. People gathered on the hill next to the public library and at the Skate Park, dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day and to watch the show with families and friends. Skateboarders skated the bowl during the event, which brought another level of entertainment.

Daily Record photos by Shannon

West