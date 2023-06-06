Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Film series to feature baseball documentary

Tue, 06/06/2023 - 12:00am
Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The First Tuesday SMTX Film Series is screening “No, No, A Dockumentary,” at 7 p.m. today.

The film will be shown at The Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St. An informal meet-up starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The film marks the anniversary of the “infamous baseball pitcher Dock Ellis’ legendary no-hitter in 1970,” organizers said.

The documentary transcends the “excesses of 1970s pro-baseball, presenting the full life-warts and all-of a unique baseball player and person.”

The film was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival. This is its San Marcos premiere and filmmakers are expected to be in attendance. For additional information, go to firsttuesdaysmtx.com.

