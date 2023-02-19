Finalists to present designs for Ramon Lucio Park sculpture

The San Marcos Arts Commission will host a public open house Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins, to showcase the designs of three finalists for a public sculpture project at Ramon Lucio Park. The public is invited and encouraged to give their feedback on the designs.

The finalists are: Shane Allbritton of Houston; Eliseo Garcia of Dallas; and Daniel Miller of Iowa City, Iowa.

The finalists were asked to submit full-scale proposals to include drawings or diagrams, maquettes if appropriate, budgets, and timelines. The submitted materials will be presented at the open house. The budget for this project is $70,000 and includes all costs associated with the project including artist fees, architect/engineer fees, materials, installation, insurance, travel, fabrication, and landscaping if necessary.

The Commission will gather public input during the open house and select an artist and their design for the project. The selected design will then be presented to the City Council for final approval. If approved, construction is expected to begin this year.