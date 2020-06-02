Finally Floating

The Lions Club Tube Rental officially began operations Monday after delaying the start of its usual tubing season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions Club is enforcing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Sneeze guards have been placed at the register to protect employees and all employees will be wearing gloves. Above, patrons visit the tube rental during a soft opening on Sunday. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

A sign marks 6-feet between patrons in line. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo.

Zach Seaton, Megan Seaton and Keifer Taylor-Atkins help prepare tubes on Monday.