Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Finally Floating

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 12:00am
Lions Club Tube Rental opens for first time this year
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The Lions Club Tube Rental officially began operations Monday after delaying the start of its usual tubing season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions Club is enforcing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Sneeze guards have been placed at the register to protect employees and all employees will be wearing gloves. Above, patrons visit the tube rental during a soft opening on Sunday.  Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

A sign marks 6-feet between patrons in line. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo.

Zach Seaton, Megan Seaton and Keifer Taylor-Atkins help prepare tubes on Monday.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020