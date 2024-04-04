Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Fins Up for Mermaid Society SMTX! AquaReinas Mary O’Hara and Laura Cordona (above) handed out free cupcakes over the Easter weekend to celebrate the nonprofit organization’s 9th birthday on Saturday, March 30 at the San Marcos Dive Shop. The AquaReinas gave out free cupcakes to passersby to commemorate the day. O’Hara and Cardona both serve as executive team leaders for Mermaid Society SMTX. Bottom left, the Mermaid Society SMTX, which was founded by July Holbrook, is an eco-friendly education and stewardship community united by the symbol of the San Marcos Mermaid. Bottom right, O’Hara (center) celebrates with San Marcos resident mermaids-in-training Moira Mae Adams (left) and Penelope Louise Adams (right).
Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook

Thu, 04/04/2024 - 12:00am
Mermaids celebrate 9 year anniversary

