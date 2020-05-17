Fire department will test nursing home residents, staff Sun, 05/17/2020 - 12:00am Hays County fire departments have been tasked with carrying out Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to test all nursing home residents and staff for COVID-19. In an update provided to the San Marcos City Council, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a special city council meeting on Thursday that the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Fire department will test nursing home residents, staff