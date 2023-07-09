Firefighters visit children at Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos

Firefighters Travis Sanders, Wesley Keathley and Justin Nauert visited with students and teachers from the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos summer program. Left, The students from the summer program at Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos stand on Engine 1 from the San Marcos Fire Station 1. Middle, Sanders adjusts his breathing apparatus so that students can hear what his voice would sound like in the event of a fire emergency. All the bells and whistles: Engine 1 rolls into Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos with sirens blaring to herald a visit.

Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook