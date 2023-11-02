FIRST WITH LADY BIRD

Former National Park superintendent pens book about his life

LBJ Museum of San Marcos hosted a personal friend of Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson, the former LBJ National Historical Park Superintendent– a park located in the Hill Country–and the first Hispanic former Acting Director of the U.S. National Park Service to be nominated by a president at a special event last week.

David Vela shared his experiences in his career and with the former First Lady along with the impact she had on his career.

Vela and his family took a vacation during his youth that fostered his love of parks.

“The first stop was Grand Teton National Park. That iconic mountain range, elk, bison, mule deer, antelope [and] black bear,” Vela said. “We didn’t see people that looked like us. We didn’t see rangers that looked like us. We didn’t see visitors that looked like us.”

Vela added that 45 years later he was the 21st Superintendent of the Grand Teton National Park.

He said he planned on making that his last assignment until Washington called to let him know he was nominated by President Donald J. Trump as the 19th National Park Service Director.

As LBJ National Historical Park Superintendent– which is still a working ranch to this day, Vela became well acquainted with the Johnson family.

He shared his first time meeting the former first lady at the White House, and she humbly asked him about himself.

“I am a product of affirmative action. I am the first Latino Superintendent to have the honor of preserving your’s and the president’s legacy,” Vela said. “While my Dad was getting his masters degree from the University of Michigan, we were on a food stamp program.”

He told of one occasion when he was at the White House with his son during the Christmas Holiday season, and Anthony Vela was unknowingly sitting right next to Lady Bird.

“‘Don’t ever forget this experience, and who you are sitting next to,'' Vela said to his son. “‘So many times we were in the Tram looking into the house and now we’re in the house looking outside.’” Vela recounted a time when he was in the White House living room and was invited to sit in LBJ’s chair.

He said Lady Bird wanted to discuss what would happen when she passed.

“When I’m gone, and you open the house [at the LBJ park] to the Nation. I want people to think I just left the room, and I’m coming back,” Vela said. “It was one of the most memorable experiences I’ve ever had.”

Vela shared the story of the day the former first lady passed. He was asked to sit with her casket, and a boy scout walked by and gave her the salute.

“I lost it,” Vela said. “It had just dawned on me that I had lost her. It was painful, but at the same time the respect that this boy scout gave to someone he didn’t know was so memorable to me.”

The First Lady left him a signed picture of herself as a tribute to their friendship with this inscription, “David, with heartfelt appreciation for your dedication and caring stewardship of this place I love so much.”

Vela currently displays the signed photo of Lady Bird in his office.

“Today she holds a very prominent place in my home office as a reminder of all that is possible if we work together for a common good and purpose,” Vela said. “And from time to time, enjoy the wildflowers along the way.”

To learn more about Vela’s career, read his book, 'Hola Ranger: My Journey Through the National Parks.'

He said his book does chronicle his life story, especially his growing up in the farmlands of Southeast Texas, noting how his first visit to a national park impacted his life greatly.

Find out more and purchase it at this link store.wnpa.org/hola-ranger-056251.html.