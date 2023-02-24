First OUTlaw Pride Fest celebrate diversity

The inaugural OUTlaw Pride Fest, an LGBTQ+ country music festival with shows, panel discussions and live music performances debuted in three locations, including Zelick’s, The Porch and The Davenport. The series of shows, live music performances and panel discussions was Feb. 17-19.

OUTlaw Pride Fest said it will donate sales from raffle tickets, drink specials, silent auctions and selling merchandise to benefit the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund and Equality Texas. Above, Nick Lutton offers a toast to Sunday’s “A Brunch of Drag” performers Maxine LaQueene, Amy Graves, the show’s host, Eileen Dover and Madonnathon. Right, Davenport employee River assists customers in the vintage western wear pop-up shop, one of the mobile marketplaces that was part of OUTlaw Pride Fest.

Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook