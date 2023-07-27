First Tuesday to screen 'Cowboys,' documentary

The First Tuesday SMTX Film Series is set to bring to local screens, 'Cowboys,' a documentary portrait that highlights the lives of working cowboys in the United States.

Doors will open at The Price Center at 6:15 p.m., with food and drink available. Beer and pizza are provided by Pie Society and Middleton Brewery.

The film will start at 7 p.m.

The film is told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, according to series organizer Jeffrey Brown. The movie documents the lives of men and women working on what are called 'big outfit' ranches.

According to a press release, the film is narrated through first-hand accounts from the cowboys themselves, and the story is steeped in authenticity and explores the rewards and hardships of a celebrated but misunderstood way of life.

The director Bud Force will attend the screening of his film and participate in a Q&A session at the conclusion of the film.

The summer-long film series has been attracting good crowds so it is recommended to get to the screening early for the best parking and seating.