First United Methodist Church of San Marcos set to celebrate 175th anniversary in August

Editor’s note: This story is a part of series highlighting the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos’ upcoming 175th anniversary.

Calling all San Marcos history buffs, those interested in the past, and BISMs (Born in San Marcos). On Sunday, Aug. 7, the First United Methodist Church is celebrating its 175th Anniversary. The church is hard to miss since it’s downtown and its two silver spires are easy to see, even from the highway. Greeters and a Station Guide will help you find all the special places on the church block. Please bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after the Worship Service. Baskets can be stored in the Fellowship Hall.

Starting at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., four historic stations will be open for public viewing.

Docents will be giving tours of the 1893 Sanctuary. You can view many of the original furnishings, stained glass windows, and learn the many interesting facts about the building.

My favorite is imagining all the people and prayers that have been through the Sanctuary.

In Todd Hall, many of the church pictures and archival material will be on display. It’s fun seeing friends and family in their younger years. If you have pictures of events and/or people of the church, please bring them. First United Methodist Church can easily make a copy and return the originals. A special album has been set up for weddings in the church.

On permanent loan to the church by the H.C. Kyle family is a quilt believed to have been made in 1929 by the Women’s Missionary Society. The quilt has thirty squares. Each square has a flower with over twenty petals. On each petal is the embroidered signature of a person near and dear to San Marcos. Even more amazing is the census information for San Marcos in 1930. Come and enjoy the fun activities the Upper Room class has in store for you. Who knows, maybe your relatives name is on the quilt.

This station is making history. First United Methodist Church is featuring a Time Capsule. You can leave a note to future generations about how worship changed during Covid and how we stood strong.

Starting around 10:30 a.m., people will begin seating for the 11 p.m. service in the Sanctuary. Pastors Adam and Danielle Knapp will be leading the service, District Superintendent Ricky Sanderford will be preaching, and Bishop Schnase has sent a special message to the congregation.

Around noon, it will be time for lunch. Desserts and drinks will be provided by church members. In the Fellowship Hall, some tables will be set up, but most can enjoy a family blanket for their picnic lunch.

Whether you are a BISM or got to San Marcos as quickly as you could, we’re sure you’ll enjoy celebrating the 175th anniversary with us. For more information, visit fumcsm.org or call the church office 512-392-6001.