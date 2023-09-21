Five men arrested in connection to charges of trafficking of persons

In the second major series of arrests in recent weeks in Hays County, the Kyle Police Department announced in a press release that officers had arrested five people in connection to a human smuggling case.

The release stated that smugglers were trying to ransom victims demanding families pay additional money.

Police stated that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Kyle Police Department dispatch received a call from a person saying a relative was being held for ransom by alleged human smugglers.

Kyle police officers responded to a residence on Voyager Cove to monitor activities while more information was gathered, according to the press release.

During the investigation, a vehicle leaving the residence was stopped, resulting in the detainment of four individuals inside. Further investigation by police found that there was at least one more suspect in the residence that police were monitoring.

Police said at this time, SWAT was activated and a fifth arrest was made. Inside the residence, Kyle police officers located five people that had been smuggled across the U.S. border, but upon arrival in this country, the smugglers had held them for ransom, in an attempt to get more money from the victims’ families.

Four of the individuals who were being held by the alleged traffickers provided interviews to the police and one of the victims was transported to a regional hospital, where they remained at time of press.

Police said the five individuals taken into custody Sunday are identified as Rodrigo Rodriguez-Villanueva, 28, who listed Mexico as a residence; 28-year-old Christian Martinez of Mexico, Isaac Briones-Villela, 25, Buda; 17-year-old Carlos Briones of Mexico and 17-year-old Rogelio Fruto- Sanchez of Mexico.

Police said that all five men have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and trafficking of persons.

Assisting in the investigation were the Texas Rangers, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the San Marcos Police Department and the Buda Police Department.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. The Kyle Police Department stated it was not available for additional comment at the time of press.

The San Marcos Police Department recently arrested three individuals in connection to an investigation that began in August involving immigrants who were smuggled from Mexico to Austin and were kidnapped by force in transit to their destination.

SMPD stated that they arrested and charged three men on a variety of charges, including smuggling of persons, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping for ransom/reward.